Ezekiel Elliott once again sued over alleged dog attack
Ezekiel Elliott has been sued multiple times for his dogs allegedly attacking people, and the latest accuser is seeking a massive sum of money from the Dallas Cowboys star. According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, a woman named Jennifer Gampper says she is Elliott’s neighbor in Frisco, Texas, and was attacked by one of his dogs on May 20, 2021. Gampper says a landscaping company, Perfect Synthetic Grass, was doing work at Elliott’s house when the running back’s dog escaped. Gampper claims she suffered serious and permanent injuries when Elliott’s dog attacked her. She is also suing the landscaping company.larrybrownsports.com
