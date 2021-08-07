Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback: Cool looks, but it drinks too much

By Jonathan M. Gitlin
Ars Technica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I reviewed the Audi Q7 SUV a few years ago, I said it felt like Darth Vader's staff car. That makes this Audi SQ5 Sportback a pretty good contender to be Kylo Ren's ride—younger, more athletic, and looking to make a statement. The two cars share the same weakness, too. Not so much a thirst for power as just a thirst, and one that just makes you realize how much better the car would be with an electric powertrain instead.

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Performance Car#Sportback#The Q5 Suv#Porsche#Fastback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

Latest round of updates aim to keep Audi’s go-faster SUV feeling fresh. They might not seem the most natural fit, but for the past few years, Audi has been making the combination of 'performance' and 'diesel' work for much of its S-badged line-up. And while the SQ7 and SQ8 have since swapped back to petrol power, the ever-popular SQ5 continues to drink from the black pump.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi Electric SUV For China Spied Looking Almost Ready For Production

In April this year, Audi quietly unveiled an all-electric SUV concept during the 2021 Auto Shanghai in China. It was a 4.87-meter (191.7-inch) long high-riding EV based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform and presumably sharing a lot of components with the Volkswagen ID.6. The windows of the study were blacked out during the show but Audi is finally progressing with the development of the production vehicle as these new spy shots show.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Audi skysphere concept EV literally stretches and shrinks

Audi is no stranger to bedazzling concept cars, but few stretch the imagination quite like the new Audi skysphere. More ambitious than the the e-tron GT Concept – which, three years ago, was a production-ready prototype – or the A6 e-tron Concept which itself looks almost ready for the showroom, it’s a vision of a Level 4 autonomous future that intersects with the recent grandsphere concept, formerly known as the Artemis Concept, but at the same time takes pains not to leave keen drivers out of the game.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi Skysphere Concept First Look: An EV Roadster For Pebble Beach

Audi is going all-in on luxurious, performance-oriented EVs, and the brand will preview its future via three “Sphere” concept vehicles. The first of these is the Skysphere, a sleek two-seat roadster that will make its first public appearance at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. We were lucky enough to catch up with the Skysphere concept in person just before its debut, and it’s even more attractive than it appears in photos.
Carstopgear.com

This electric Audi skysphere roadster concept is a Transformer

624bhp, 0-62mph in four seconds and able to physically alter its wheelbase. Skip 17 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The problem with modern cars, this Audi implicitly posits, is that they don’t reference enough popular Eighties children’s cartoons....
Buying CarsEngadget

The entry-level Polestar 2 with a single motor will start at $45,900

Polestar is finally ready to confirm pricing and details for its more affordable single-motor Polestar 2. As Autoblog reports, the 2022 "entry-level" EV will start at $45,900 before incentives, or a cool $14,000 below the original dual-motor version's price. If you're in California, that cost after incentives could dip to a relatively low $34,900. That's no mean feat when it offers the longest range of the bunch at an EPA-estimated 265 miles.
CarsBMW BLOG

Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor is a New BMW i4 40 Alternative

Since its debut a few years back, Polestar has been an interesting electric alternative to brands like Tesla. While not nearly as popular, the Swedish EV brand is gaining some traction, especially here in the U.S., and it’s about to get even more popular, with its new entry-level model. Polestar’s main issue with gaining customers was its cost. Being a new brand with high-performance EVs, Polestar’s vehicles were typically too expensive for the average customer. However, the new Polestar 2 Long Range is an entry-level model with an attractive price and impressive range.
CarsCNET

EV shopping? Here's every electric vehicle on sale for 2021 and its range

A few years ago, it wasn't hard to list every electric car on sale. Today, the list grows as automakers start rolling out more EVs, giving car shoppers way more options. It isn't just Tesla trying to put you in an EV anymore. With that said, it's time to round up every EV currently on sale. As a bonus, we also collected its range rating, as published by the Environmental Protection Agency.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Which Tesla Model 3 Trim Is Best? Here’s Our Guide

Read around our site a bit, and it'll be obvious we're fans of the Tesla Model 3 sedan. Not only does it hold the top spot in our rankings of electric cars, but the Model 3 is also our favorite compact luxury sedan (as of this writing), rated above the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. It's the cheapest Tesla you can buy, and it still delivers generous range, strong safety ratings, and impressive performance.
Carsinsideevs.com

Opel Mokka-e 'Not That Big' In Bjorn's Banana Box Test

The recent Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test of the Opel Mokka-e (in the UK known as the Vauxhall Mokka-e) reveals that it's not too spacious of an EV. Actually, it notes the lowest result among all e-CMP-based electric cars tested so far: 5 boxes in the trunk and a total of 17 boxes, after folding the rear seats. There is no front trunk (frunk) in PSA's electric cars.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Hyundai Kona N First Drive Review: Yep, It's a Big Hot Hatch

Hyundai's Kona N is the Veloster N's taller, slightly more spacious sibling. It's a strange car, but a fun one nonetheless. Following in the footsteps of the undeniable hit that is the Hyundai Veloster N comes the 2022 Hyundai Kona N. It is the fastest version of the Kona compact crossover offered from the factory. With the drivetrain out of its smaller Veloster N sibling, a new suspension, and performance add-ons all over its body, Hyundai's turned it from an everyday grocery-getter into something decidedly different. In fact, you should think of it as a taller Veloster N, because that's essentially what we're looking at here.
CarsArs Technica

Cadillac says goodbye to the performance V8 with 200 mph CT5-V Blackwing

ALTON, Va.—Cadillac is in the process of transforming itself into an electric-only brand, with the first of those EVs due next year. Which means the end for the high-performance V-series versions of its cars, at least until General Motors develops a performance version of its forthcoming Ultium battery technology. In the meantime, the engineers responsible for those V-series cars have just finished their final projects. Last week we discussed the outstanding track manners of the CT4-V Blackwing sedan. Today it's the turn of its bigger sibling, the $84,990 CT5-V Blackwing.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Hear How The Ferrari 296 GTB Sounds In EV And V6 Modes

The Ferrari 296 GTB is the marquee's latest supercar, though it's a bridge that connects the brand's past with its future. The supercar is a plug-in hybrid, Ferrari pairing a V6 engine with an electric motor. It debuted back in June, but a new "spy" video allows us to hear how the supercar sounds. Not only do we get to hear its combustion engine, but we also get to hear it in its electric-only mode.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO video review: Track special supercar driven

This is the 2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO. STO stands for Super Trofeo Omolagata (Italian for homologation), as a fair amount of its go-faster technology in it is drawn from the car used in Lamborghini's Super Trofeo one-make racing series. The STO’s engine is probably the least changed thing about it....
CarsTop Speed

The Trifecta is a Triple-Blown 1965 Mustang That Will Piss Off Ford And Chevy Fanboys

It is sacrilege to find out about a Mustang powered by an LS engine, but your jaw will hit the floor when you figure out the number of Superchargers on this thing. If you keep tabs on the muscle car scene, you are well aware of the fact about how Bradley Gray and his Blown Mafia crew can really shake things up with some of their truly insane builds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy