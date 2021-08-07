The 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback: Cool looks, but it drinks too much
When I reviewed the Audi Q7 SUV a few years ago, I said it felt like Darth Vader's staff car. That makes this Audi SQ5 Sportback a pretty good contender to be Kylo Ren's ride—younger, more athletic, and looking to make a statement. The two cars share the same weakness, too. Not so much a thirst for power as just a thirst, and one that just makes you realize how much better the car would be with an electric powertrain instead.arstechnica.com
