The 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback: Cool looks, but it drinks too much

Hyundai's Kona N is the Veloster N's taller, slightly more spacious sibling. It's a strange car, but a fun one nonetheless. Following in the footsteps of the undeniable hit that is the Hyundai Veloster N comes the 2022 Hyundai Kona N. It is the fastest version of the Kona compact crossover offered from the factory. With the drivetrain out of its smaller Veloster N sibling, a new suspension, and performance add-ons all over its body, Hyundai's turned it from an everyday grocery-getter into something decidedly different. In fact, you should think of it as a taller Veloster N, because that's essentially what we're looking at here.