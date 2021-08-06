Len Ingrassia: Kia K5 adds aggressive GT
Earlier this year, we reviewed the new Kia K5 that replaced the well-known Optima. The name change also brings the Korean sedan in line with its global nameplate. If you like the base model with its four-cylinder turbo developing 180 horsepower, the new GT lineup will bedazzle enthusiasts with its raw power, near elegant interior and sleek exterior lines. To top it off, the base K5 has a lengthy list of standard equipment for a low $20s price tag.www.joplinglobe.com
