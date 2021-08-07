Cooper: Douglasville's presidential candidate

Did you know that Douglasville has bragging rights to a presidential candidate?. William D. Upshaw, the brother of Douglasville merchants Herschel and Lucious Upshaw, ran on the Prohibition ticket against Franklin D. Roosevelt for president of the United States in 1932. Herschel and Lucious Upshaw were longtime merchants in downtown Douglasville from the late 1890s through the turn-of-the-last-century, building the beautiful two-story brick storefront on Broad Street with entryway composed of arches where they operated Upshaw Brothers General Merchandise Groceries and Fertilizer.