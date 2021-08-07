Cancel
Douglasville, GA

Cooper: Douglasville's presidential candidate

Douglas County Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that Douglasville has bragging rights to a presidential candidate?. William D. Upshaw, the brother of Douglasville merchants Herschel and Lucious Upshaw, ran on the Prohibition ticket against Franklin D. Roosevelt for president of the United States in 1932. Herschel and Lucious Upshaw were longtime merchants in downtown Douglasville from the late 1890s through the turn-of-the-last-century, building the beautiful two-story brick storefront on Broad Street with entryway composed of arches where they operated Upshaw Brothers General Merchandise Groceries and Fertilizer.

www.douglascountysentinel.com

#Race Riots#Presidential Candidate#Fertilizer#Prohibition#Upshaw Brothers#Anti Saloon League#Congress#Democratic#Linda Vista Bible College#Christian#The Farmers Table
