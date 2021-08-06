DCTT Launches Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge

Douglas County Travel & Tourism, Inc. (DCTT) invites tourists and visitors to Explore Outside the Lines by taking the Douglas County Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge. “Summer is the best time of year to see the butterfly gardens in prime bloom. The Monarch butterflies are at home in our local gardens. DCTT encourages everyone to take an intimate look at the Monarch butterfly by taking our Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge”, says Dorsha Simmons, DCTT Board President.