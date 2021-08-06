Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, GA

DCTT Launches Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge

Douglas County Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas County Travel & Tourism, Inc. (DCTT) invites tourists and visitors to Explore Outside the Lines by taking the Douglas County Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge. “Summer is the best time of year to see the butterfly gardens in prime bloom. The Monarch butterflies are at home in our local gardens. DCTT encourages everyone to take an intimate look at the Monarch butterfly by taking our Butterfly Trail Exploration Challenge”, says Dorsha Simmons, DCTT Board President.

www.douglascountysentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Douglas County, GA
Lifestyle
County
Douglas County, GA
Douglas County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Explore Outside The Lines#Dctt Board#Monarch#American#The Exploration Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Incoming New York governor speaks after Cuomo's resignation

Hochul promises to "fight like hell" for all New Yorkers. Incoming New York governor, current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, addressing reporters Wednesday, said "people will soon learn my style is to listen first, then take decisive action." She will deliver an address shortly after being appointed governor to lay out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy