Movement Mayhem Prepares to Run onto the Scene

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Movement Mayhem is getting ready to run onto the scene. JET Physical Therapy organizes the event each year to help promote physical exercise through a 5k and 1k obstacle run while fundraising money for projects in local communities. The money raised at this year’s event will go to the Washington County Conservation trails system to help fund the enhancing of the Kewash Trail and creating the north trail loop in Kalona. JET Physical Therapy Owner Eric Turner gives some tips on properly preparing your body for those that plan to participate, “The best thing is that they’re training or being outdoors previously. Getting your body adapted to physical activity under those kinds of circumstances is best preparation. Looking at the forecast a few days ahead, seeing how warm it’s gonna be. Making sure that they’re staying hydrated a few days leading up to that.”

www.kciiradio.com

