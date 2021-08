FILE - Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James watches as his name was added to the team's Ring of Honor during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, file photo. The man drafted fourth overall in 1999 — ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams and as the hand-picked replacement for Marshall Faulk — carved out his own Hall of Fame career with a gritty work ethic, a freewheeling personality and a commitment to stay true to his roots.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)