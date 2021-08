Behind any tradition is a story and the garage sale isn’t any different. Yard sales took off in the 50s and 60s as a social event. When garages became a thing in the 70s, yard sales took on a new look, moving into the garage. The idea of selling items homeowners didn’t need any longer actually originated at the shipyards. “Rommage sales” were held by shipyards in the 1800s to get rid of unclaimed cargo at cheap prices. Eventually, these sales relocated to churches or neighborhood community centers. Today, tag sales at churches and community centers are typically for charity, but for homeowners, when there’s a clearing out or a move on the horizon there’s usually a garage sale. Lots of people prefer hosting a garage sale and potentially making money as opposed to simply donating unwanted items or clothing. Of course, not every garage sale is a hit. So how do you have a successful garage sale?