Cleveland, OH

What are Zack Reed’s priorities and plans if he becomes the next mayor? This Week in the CLE special episode

By Seth A. Richardson, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Former Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed said he wants to take a more holistic approach to addressing the increase in violent crime. Reed, one of seven candidates running to succeed retiring four-term Mayor Frank Jackson, discussed his vision for tackling violent crime in Cleveland in a special episode of This Week in the CLE. Editor Chris Quinn and I sat down with six of the candidates for an inside look on some of their policy platforms, which we’ll release daily this week.

