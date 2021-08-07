Highland School Board Conducts Readings on School Policies

The Highland School Board will hold discussion and readings of certain school policies during their regular meeting Monday. Discussion on first readings will take place for school policies in the 300 and 600 series. Following will be discussion on second readings for school policies in the 300, 400, 500, 800 and 900 series. Possible action and discussion are scheduled for bus driver activity pay. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the High School Board Room. You can also watch the meeting via Zoom.