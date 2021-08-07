Mount Pleasant Man Given Probation for Drug Offense

A Mount Pleasant man has been given probation after being arrested on nearly 10 charges this April. Court records show that through a plea agreement 36-year-old Zackary Daniel Kirkbride was convicted of one count of a class C controlled substance violation, and was given a suspended 10 year-prison sentence to serve five years probation. He must also spend 365 days at a residential treatment facility or until maximum benefits have been achieved and pay a $1,370 fine. Two counts of class B felony controlled substance violations, one class C controlled substance violation, three class D felony controlled substance violations, and two counts of dominion or control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender were dismissed.