Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

3 Reasons Corsair Gaming Is Still a Buy After Missing Earnings Estimates

By John Ballard
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Key Points

  • Corsair Gaming is still growing at robust levels on top of high demand in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company's largest and fastest-growing segment also happens to be its most profitable.
  • Recent semiconductor shortages mean Corsair left some sales on the table in Q2.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) delivered its best second quarter in history. Revenue advanced 24% year over year, reaching $473 million. However, the stock fell sharply after the earnings news, which can be blamed on a slight miss in non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share that came in below the consensus analyst estimate.

While Corsair is dealing with higher logistics costs right now, which contributed to the profit shortfall, there was plenty to like from the Q2 earnings report. The stock has already started to recover some of its losses after the report, but there are three reasons the shares represent great value right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mtgtn_0bKivKI100
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Strong revenue growth

Corsair Gaming is seeing extremely strong demand that the market is not giving it credit for. Revenue accelerated last year from 17% growth in 2019 to 55% in 2020. Yet the company still posted an impressive 24% year-over-year growth rate in the second quarter, which is against a very difficult year-ago comparable when revenue spiked to a 58% growth rate.

During the earnings call, CEO Andy Paul offered a simple explanation for these strong demand trends. "So, what we believe is happening is that after people learn to play PC games for a while and get good at them, they start to want better specialized gaming gear," he said.

This suggests that even as the company welcomes new customers to its products, older customers are upgrading, fueling the company's momentum.

Most importantly, Paul said this growth can go on for a while. He mentioned that only 20% of gamers playing games in the U.S. have bought a headset in the last three years: "And because the market is still at an early stage and the penetration is so low, that's why we are seeing such high growth rates in gaming hardware due to the low base."

2. Margin expansion

Another important story developing with Corsair Gaming is improvement in gross profit margin, which the market also doesn't seem to appreciate yet. Corsair's earnings miss overshadows the tremendous opportunity to squeeze more gross profit out of revenue that the company can reinvest in new products.

"We continue to see a mix shift as gamer and creator peripherals contributed 41.9% of total gross profit in Q2 2021 as compared to 36.9% in Q2 2020," Chief Financial Officer Michael Potter said.

Potter suggested the margin gains should continue: "This remains a great overall story and formula for continued overall margin expansion, as our fastest growing and highest margin segment also sits in our largest market."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljeST_0bKivKI100
Image source: Corsair Gaming Q2 2021 earnings presentation.

3. More demand waiting in the wings

Semiconductor shortages for high-end central processing units (CPUs) and graphics cards have meant that many gamers haven't been able to buy the components they need to upgrade their gaming PCs.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is a key supplier of high-end chips for gaming PCs. During the pandemic, AMD prioritized replenishing supply for PC manufacturers but has just started to focus on major retailers, which should help more gamers get their hands on new chips that could also carry over to sales of Corsair's memory components, power supplies, and cases that gamers need to build and upgrade.

The gaming components and systems segment posted growth of 17% year over year in Q2, but Paul suggested it could have been higher if not for the supply issues.

"And so we actually think we've got a huge amount of people waiting in the wings to build, as these cards start to become available," Paul said during the call.

Cheap growth stocks are rare

Management's guidance calls for full-year revenue growth between 11.6% to 23.4% over 2020. After the recent dip, the stock now trades at a low valuation of 15 times free cash flow. That is a steal for a company serving secular tailwinds around gaming, esports, and livestreaming.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Games#Playing Games#Reasons Corsair Gaming#Key Points Corsair Gaming#Crsr#Advanced Micro Devices#Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

Established technology companies tend to create lots of free cash flow. As the need to invest for growth declines, these companies can begin to pay dividends to their shareholders. These companies offer a combination of dividends and continued growth -- even if the underlying businesses are maturing. Big technology names...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Utz Stock Chipped After Profit, Guidance Miss Estimates

Share of Utz Brands (UTZ) fell on Thursday after the snack maker reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter profit and full-year guidance. Profit at the Hanover, Pa., company totaled 13 cents a share in the quarter, below analysts’ expectations of 14 cents, according to a survey by FactSet. To be sure, while revenue...
MarketsZacks.com

Sonos (SONO) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises Fiscal 2021 Outlook

SONO - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This Santa Barbara, CA-based sound experience company remains focused on its three strategic initiatives — the expansion of its brand, the expansion of its offerings and driving operational excellence.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Avnet's (AVT) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Meet Estimates

AVT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.12 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. The reported figure also jumped 75% year over year and 51.4%, sequentially. Revenues jumped 25.7%, year over year, and 6.3%, sequentially, to $5.23 billion. On a constant currency basis,...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Micron Stock Downgraded, Semiconductor Stocks Fall As Sentiment Turns

Micron stock tumbled anew on Thursday after an investment bank forecast a cyclical downturn ahead for memory chips. The news pulled semiconductor stocks lower. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron (MU) to equal weight, or neutral, from overweight, or buy. It also cut its price target on Micron stock to 75 from 105.
StocksInvestorPlace

Corsair Gaming Stock Has Hit Its Stride at the Right Time and Place

An investment into Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock is worth a serious look. It isn’t a definite buy as the gaming company does face challenges, but there’s plenty of upside. CRSR stock now hovers just above its year-to-date low, last week’s $26.16 a share. The company is clearly in a strong...
StocksInvestorPlace

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy in Advance of Q2 Earnings?

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Aug. 18. The quarter ended on Aug. 1 and encompasses a period where Nvidia has faced some big challenges. The global semiconductor shortage is showing no signs of easing. At the same time, the cryptocurrency market has been in turmoil. At this point, NVDA stock — which had been rallying after a crypto-related slump in July — is sliding again.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

eBay Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses in Q2; Outlook Falls Short of Estimates

Investing.com - eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY ) reported mixed second-quarter results on Wednesday as earnings topped, but revenue missed analysts' forecasts, while guidance on third-quarter revenue also fell short of Wall Street estimates. eBay shares fell 1.1% in after-hours trade following the report. eBay announced earnings per share of 99 cents...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

MannKind Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MannKind Corp. (MNKD):. -Earnings: -$35.52 million in Q2 vs. -$10.25 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, MannKind Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$13.39 million or -$0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $23.28 million in Q2 vs. $15.11 million in the same period last year.
Stocksinvesting.com

Is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a Great Growth Stock?

Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, they can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Dream Finders Homes Shares Slide As Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Dream Finders Homes Inc (NASDAQ: DFH) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 83% year-on-year, to $365.28 million, missing the analyst consensus of $507.67 million. Home closings increased 91% Y/Y to 996 homes. Net new orders grew 92% Y/Y to 1521 homes, and the cancellation rate fell 360 basis points to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Alibaba a Buy After Earnings or Are More Struggles Looming?

In this video I will talk about the recent scandal that hit Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and go over its recent earnings report. You can find the video below. In Q1 Alibaba reported revenue of $31.86 billion, a 34% year-over-year increase. Operating income was $4.7 billion, a big increase after last quarter, which was negative for the first time in years as a result of the antitrust probe in China. Annual active consumers across the Alibaba ecosystem reached 1.18 billion, including 912 million consumers in China. Cloud revenue was up 29% to $2.48 billion, though there has been a decline from one of the top customers. Alibaba's board also authorized a larger share repurchase program, going from $10 billion to $15 billion.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.25 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy