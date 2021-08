Join us for another month of our newest fundraising event, Sippin’ Safari! Friday, August 6 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. come enjoy an evening strolling the zoo listening to the live music of McMurphy Brothers with your family. You’ll have the opportunity to purchase adult and non-alcoholic drinks, so bring your ID, and all ages are welcome. Admission is $10 for the general public ages 3 and up, $5 for zoo members ages 3 and up, and children 2 and under can enjoy the zoo for free! Tickets must be purchased online before the event at https://tinyurl.com/4ud87ua7. As this event is a fundraiser, zoo memberships aren’t valid for entry.