Shenaniganz Live! presents Dean Lewis

Eric Clapton has made his views on COVID, and on all the attempts to fight it, very clear. Last year, Clapton joined Van Morrison on the anti-lockdown protest song “Do You Want To Be A Slave?” More recently, Clapton claimed that he’d had a “disastrous” response to the AstraZeneca vaccine and promised that he won’t play any shows that require proof of vaccination to attend: “I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.” Now, a fellow British guitar legend has respectfully called bullshit on all of that.