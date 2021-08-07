Cancel
Shenaniganz Live! presents Dean Lewis

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dean Lewis has appeared on Last Comic Standing and Ellen. He is the winner of the Wendy's Clean Comedy Challenge, and in 2007 he won an Emmy for his writing. He wrote and starred in the award-winning independent movie Shtickmen, sold material to Jay Leno, and has performed with Willie Nelson, Julio Iglesias, The Doobie Brothers, and Joan Jett.

