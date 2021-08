All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Mini Movement Fest is a one-day long dance festival, organized by Agora Artists, that includes four movement workshops and an evening concert. The workshops are led by both local and visiting festival artists and open to participants of all experience levels high school age and older. The evening concert features a variety of dance-based performance and multimedia works presented by the festival artists.