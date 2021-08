The Western Carolina University Bardo Arts Center (BAC) will open a busy new season of events and exhibitions this fall as they welcome back visitors in person. The WCU Fine Art Museum reopens to the public on Tuesday, August 17, with Contemporary Clay 2021. This exhibition began with an installment in 2016. “Contemporary Clay 2021 grew out of an idea of bringing groundbreaking ceramic works to Western North Carolina,” says guest curator Heather Mae Erickson, associate professor of ceramics at WCU. “This exhibition will bring attention to WCU for supporting the depth and breadth of a diverse group of artists whose focus includes clay as a material to speak through.”