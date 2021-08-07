Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard self-isolating after testing positive for Covid

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0zgW_0bKiuer400
Jesse Lingard is unavailable for Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Everton after testing positive for Covid-19 (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.

The 28-year-old midfielder, back at United following a hugely successful loan spell at West Ham last season, will now miss the club’s final pre-season friendly against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Lingard said on his Twitter account: “Really gutted to have tested positive after a good pre season, luckily I feel fine and will follow the guidelines and be back with the boys on pitch very soon! Thank you for your support.”

The Red Devils begin their Premier League campaign against Leeds next weekend.

England duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have been named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line-up for the friendly against Everton, along with Bruno Fernandes, David De Gea and Victor Lindelof, as eight players look to make their first appearance of pre-season for United.

Paul Pogba has been included among the substitutes at Old Trafford – where 55,000 fans are set to be in attendance – but new signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are not involved.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Raphael
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Red Devils#Everton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Premier LeagueLife Style Extra

Soccer-Man Utd friendly called off after COVID-19 cases

July 29 (Reuters) - Manchester United have cancelled their pre-season friendly at Preston North End on Saturday after a small number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases at the club, the Premier League side said on Thursday. United drew 2-2 with Brentford on Wednesday and detected the cases following routine testing...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

PSG in talks with minders for Man Utd midfielder Pogba

PSG have opened talks with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The 28-year-old midfielder has 12 months left on his current deal at Old Trafford and talks over an extension have stalled, reports the Athletic. Pogba's entourage have held talks with the French side to discuss whether a move would be...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Lingard informs Solskjaer of his Man Utd plans

Jesse Lingard wants to stay with Manchester United this season. The Daily Star says Lingard has told Manchester United he wants to stay at Old Trafford this season and fight for his place. After last season's loan, West Ham are keen to re-sign Lingard on a permanent deal, but are...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Bent urges Man Utd star Lingard to seek permanent exit

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent believes Jesse Lingard should leave Manchester United permanently. The English star was very impressive during a loan spell at West Ham United during the second half of last season. Lingard managed nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances for David Moyes' Hammers side.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jesse Lingard admits his loan at West Ham was like 'hitting the refresh button' after being frozen out at Manchester United as midfielder vows to find top level consistency with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to hand him another chance

Jesse Lingard has revealed that his loan spell at West Ham felt like 'hitting the refresh button' with the 28-year-old now back at Manchester United as the new season approaches. Lingard moved to east London on loan in January after becoming a peripheral figure at Old Trafford, and needed a...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard tests positive for Covid-19 and misses pre-season friendly win against Everton on Saturday... while Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes both score on their return

Manchester United playmaker Jesse Lingard has tested positive for Covid-19 and missed Saturday's friendly win against Everton. The news was confirmed on Saturday morning in a club statement, with 28-year-old Lingard now isolating in line with government and Premier League guidelines. Meanwhile, England pair Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw all...
Premier League90min.com

Man Utd have 'no intention' of selling Anthony Martial

Manchester United have ruled out selling Anthony Martial this summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready to give the Frenchman more time to find his best form. After bagging 17 goals in the 2019/20 campaign, Martial could muster up just four last year - form which has seen him linked with a move away.
Premier Leagueindianapolispost.com

Matic looking for Man Utd to 'finally win something'

Manchester[UK], August 10 (ANI): Nemanja Matic has admitted the time has come for Manchester United to "finally win something", as it's been four years since the team won their last trophy. The Red Devils last won a Europa League back in 2017 which represents their last entry on a glittering...
Premier League90min.com

When Man Utd will start Raphael Varane medical & complete transfer

Manchester United are hoping to begin a medical with Raphael Varane on Tuesday as long as he presents a negative COVID-19 test after quarantining since his arrival in England earlier this month. With a fee already agreed with Real Madrid and the transfer hinging on the final formalities being completed,...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Manchester United will not sell Anthony Martial this summer

Manchester United have no intention of selling Anthony Martial this summer. Martial has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in recent days following Romelu Lukaku’s departure for Chelsea and Tottenham’s interest in Lautaro Martinez. But the France forward remains part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy