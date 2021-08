Tom Daley knitting in the stands at the Olympics is beyond wholesome. Great Britain’s star diver, Tom Daley, was caught on camera doing something really sweet in the stands at the 2021 Olympics. He was knitting. And that’s so wholesome. The knitting isn’t exactly new for Daley (he appears to be quite good at it) but doing it in the middle of the biggest sporting event in the world is pretty newsworthy.