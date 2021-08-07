Delta surge expected

CHARLESTON — The COVID Delta variant is being found in 91 percent of positive cases being screened for variants in West Virginia.

Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Friday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing the state is “seeing a more rapid rise in the impact of the Delta variant.”

“It continues to grow,” he said, referring to the spread with 91 percent of cases sequenced confirming Delta. “This is more infectious… Anybody who is not vaccinated right now is at a very high risk for a potentially severe outcome if infected.”

Overall, the number of active cases hit 3,750 on Friday, the highest its been since early June after dropping to only 882 in early July.

The number of COVID patients in state hospitals has quadrupled, Marsh said, jumping from 52 early last month to 210 on Friday.

COVID patients in ICUs now total 68 after falling to 17 on July 4 and the number of patients on ventilators has increased from only six on July 3 to 27 on Friday.

Across the state, the number of confirmed Delta variant cases stood at 129, with five new cases in McDowell County, according to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), bringing the total there to six.

The first case has recovered and was not hospitalized but no information is yet available on the status of the five new cases.

Mercer and Summers counties have had one Delta case so far.

All area counties except Monroe continue to see an increase in active COVID cases generally, with Mercer County reporting 87, with 64 new cases in the last seven days. McDowell County is up to 64 active cases with 36 new ones in the last week.

Justice said Friday 20 inmates at the Stevens Correctional Facility in McDowell County have tested positive for COVID.

“The Delta variant infectious rate is off the charts,” he said. “If you don’t get vaccinated, you are taking a hell of a risk.”

Both Justice and Marsh said the worst is yet to come as West Virginia is now catching up with the rate of spread around the country.

“As we are looking at the future, we are now starting to see a much steeper infection rate as it has been spreading,” Marsh said of the Delta variant, adding that more children are also being infected. “Everybody is very concerned about what is coming.”

Marsh said hospitals are working with the state to make sure they have the ability and capacity to handle a possible surge.

“More people are going to be sick in the coming weeks,” he said. “We are at a very high risk to see a set of problems we haven’t seen yet in the pandemic. This variant is going to cause a more explosive spread and more explosive illnesses than we have seen before.”

Vaccination is the key to stop it, he said, but not enough people, not enough children, are vaccinated.

As of Friday, 56 percent of the total eligible population of the state have had at least one dose of the vaccine with 49.3 percent of the total population fully vaccinated.

“This is a particularly dangerous moment on our state, in our country, for anyone who is not fully vaccinated,” he said.

The County Alert System map reflects that growing danger.

Justice said the state now has five red counties, 12 orange, six gold and 13 yellow, leaving only 19 of the state’s 55 counties still in the green, which reflect a low rate of positive cases and spread.

With students returning to school around the state later this month, Justice urged parents to make sure their children (age 12 and above) get vaccinated, but at this point it is up to local school systems to decide whether masks will be required.

“Our kids desperately need to be going back to school,” he said. “I do not see the need to address that (required mask wearing) possibility.”

However, he said if the situation with COVID continues to “get worse and worse,” the state will do whatever is needed to protect everyone.

It is too late to keep the Delta variant out of the state, he said, but “it is not too late to get vaccinated.”

Virginia is also seeing a steady increase in the number of active cases, with 1,845 new cases reported Friday, reflecting a steady daily increase from dropping to less than 1,000 a day last month.

Southwest Virginia also leads the state in the number of variants confirmed.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the region as of Friday has seen a total of 925 variants with 82 of those the Delta variant. The statistics do not pinpoint which counties they are in.

As a result of the increased spread, Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital moved to yellow level visitation status Friday, a more restrictive policy that allows only one visitor per day for an in-patient or emergency room stay.

Beginning Tuesday, all Carilion hospitals will move to yellow level visitation status. All hospitals had been on the green status, allowing two visitors per day.

“This was a tough decision to make, but our top priority remains the safety of our patients, staff and visitors,” said Charlotte Tyson, vice president of Hospital Operations, in announcing the decision. “We cannot stress enough the importance of our community doing their part by getting their COVID-19 vaccine and masking when indoors to help stop the spread of this deadly virus.”

Carilion officials will continue to monitor the situation, she said.

“Visitation guidelines for each of our facilities are assessed weekly to indicate if it is safe to allow visitation. Risk levels are determined by COVID-19 activity in the community and the availability of personal protective equipment and supplies.”

The move to yellow level marks the first transition back to a more restrictive visitation policy since earlier this summer. Anyone who is sick may not visit patients in Carilion facilities. All visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering while in a facility. Shared spaces such as waiting areas and cafeterias remain closed.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com