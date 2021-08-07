Recording Classical Music For Piano

Pianist Stasie Gonikberg presents an all-Brahms program on the Ross McKee Foundation’s online Piano Break series. Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) Stasie Gonikberg is a Ukrainian-born pianist, conductor, and composer who shares her love of music with audiences and students. Ms. Gonikberg received formal music education in Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, Israel; Montclair State University, NJ; and Mills College, CA. Stasie taught piano at Tihon LeAkademia HaMusika in Jerusalem, ITAR Music School in Ramle, Israel, and at Mills College as a Teaching Assistant. She accompanies singers and instrumentalists and performs solo piano, orchestral, and chamber music concerts in the USA, Ukraine, Europe, and Israel, where her performance was featured on KolHaMusika radio.
