Recording Classical Music For Piano

By Julian Rodgers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article reverb pioneer Michael Carnes shares one of his other passions: Recording classical music. With his detailed knowledge of the mechanics of sounds in spaces how does he approach capturing that most challenging of instruments, the grand piano?. Capturing The Performance. I was recently asked to record two...

Musicclassicfm.com

7-year-old classical guitar virtuoso plays with extraordinary passion and precision

Konstantina Andritsou’s performance of a Tárrega melody is measured, and mesmerising. A phenomenal young guitarist has been garnering attention online, for this video in which she plays a work by renowned Spanish composer Francisco Tárrega aged just seven years old. Konstantina Andritsou plays with passion and precision as she holds...
Musicktswblog.net

The Art Behind Happy Music With Contradicting Lyrics

Over the years, amazing music from many different backgrounds and influences has surfaced, but I want to pay appreciation to artists who have developed a unique skill that involves a savvy way of making music. Pop music can be an addictive genre of music, but when it is combined with meaningful lyrics and authentic production, it turns out to be a masterpiece.
Musiccapradio.org

Violinist Randall Goosby finds inspiration in his heritage

Randall Goosby — Roots (Decca) “I see it as a stroke of luck. I certainly didn't believe that I was capable of whatever level of playing I thought was necessary to be accepted into his program,” reflects violinist Randall Goosby about Itzhak Perlman’s intensive summer music program in 2011. “I was very fortunate to be accepted. It was a turning point in my mind as to whether or not I was going to take music seriously or even continue playing.
Musicphillyfunguide.com

Hermitage Piano Trio

As soloists they are sought after around the world. Together, these three young Russians will perform Rachmaninoff's Second Elegiac Trio, the featured piece on their 2019 GRAMMY-nominated album.
Musicbeverlypress.com

Jazz piano concert

Piano Spheres presents six-time Grammy-nominated pianist Gerald Clayton in an online concert on Saturday, July 31, from 5 to 6 p.m. Clayton will perform a program of solo jazz piano works. Viewing is free. pianospheres.org/watch.
Musictimespub.com

Spotlight: Dayle Music’s Piano Mini Private Lesson Program

Piano lessons have been taught the same way for decades and so many children end up quitting early on! There is a better way to learn piano!. Dayle Music’s Piano Mini Private Lessons are for young beginners ages 4 to 8. These are fun, fifteen minute, one-on-one, short bursts of...
Musicindiacurrents.com

How Ghazals Made Classical Music Popular With the Masses

Back in the early 1990s, Ghazals suddenly saw a resurgence among the masses with the likes of Pankaj Udhas, Lata Mangeshkar, Jagjit Singh, and Asha Bhosle. Who can forget such beautiful compositions as Aur Ahista, or Who Kagaz Ki Kashti? Suddenly there was a paradigm shift in the kind of music one liked to hear – not quite Bollywood, not quite classical – a new form of music craftily meandering its way, somewhere in between.
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

Local Musician Performs Piano Versions of Classic Nintendo Game Soundtracks

Pianist/vocalist/songwriter Rob Kovacs has been kicking around the Cleveland scene for a while. He formed his band, the piano trio Return of Simple, in the early 2000s, broke it up in 2011 after eight years, moved to New York for a while before moving back to Cleveland and reviving Return of Simple. Kovacs, who has a classical background, also performs as a solo artist, and creates music for uses such as e-cards, movie soundtracks and games.
Musicclassical-music.com

Byrd & Bull – The Visionaries of Piano Music

J Bull • Byrd – The Visionaries of Piano Music. J Bull: Walsingham – 30 Variations; Fantastic Pavan; Fantasia etc. Byrd: The Bells; The Woods so Wild – 14 Variations; The Maiden’s Song – 8 Variations; John Come Kiss Me Now – 16 Variations etc. Kit Armstrong (piano) DG 486...
Musicpsyche.co

Bach’s piano music is intimate precision and Homeric epic in one

The ship of Odysseus passing the Sirens; The Siren Vase, depicted on a stamnos c480-470 BCE. Courtesy the Trustees of the British Museum. is professor of philosophy at the University of Maryland. He is the author of The Way of Bach (2020). As a philosopher and student of the Classics,...
Musicfuncheap.com

“Piano Break” Virtual Classical All Brahms Concert

Pianist Stasie Gonikberg presents an all-Brahms program on the Ross McKee Foundation’s online Piano Break series. Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) Stasie Gonikberg is a Ukrainian-born pianist, conductor, and composer who shares her love of music with audiences and students. Ms. Gonikberg received formal music education in Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, Israel; Montclair State University, NJ; and Mills College, CA. Stasie taught piano at Tihon LeAkademia HaMusika in Jerusalem, ITAR Music School in Ramle, Israel, and at Mills College as a Teaching Assistant. She accompanies singers and instrumentalists and performs solo piano, orchestral, and chamber music concerts in the USA, Ukraine, Europe, and Israel, where her performance was featured on KolHaMusika radio.
Musicwshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: Tchaikovsky's Favorite Mozart

Tchaikovsky chose some of his favorite pieces by Mozart, including the motet, Ave, Verum Corpus, for his Suite No. 4, Mozartiana. We'll enjoy it during our music this morning, beginning at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Dr. Scott Stewart’s Summer Music Playlist Of Classical Melodies

It’s summer, and what better way to celebrate the season than with classical music? WABE music contributor Dr. Scott Stewart, host of Strike Up The Band and conductor of the Atlanta Youth Symphony, created a summer music playlist for all to enjoy. “I love that composers in all genres—classical, jazz,...
Musicclassicfm.com

10 incredible 20th-century classical works that would change music forever

From Claude Debussy to Leonard Bernstein, we celebrate some of the very best music written after 1900, through the lens of ten landmark works. The 20th century ushered in a period of drastic experimentation in classical music. 20th-century music is defined by new, innovative approaches to tone and instrumentation, as...
PoliticsPosted by
The Press

Fresh Air Miracle for Classical Tahoe 2021 Festival and Music Institute July 30 - August 15

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smoke has cleared as Classical Tahoe opens its 10th Anniversary Festival on Friday, July 30th which includes three weeks of outdoor orchestra and chamber music concerts, seven live-stream concerts and a broadcast series in collaboration with PBS Reno, and an unprecedented national initiative to increase diversity in American orchestras with Sphinx Organization.
Musicwshu.org

Classical Musical Highlight: Storytelling by Bach

Because the cello and human voice are in the same range, listening to Bach's Suites for Solo Cello are like listening to a great story teller. During our music this morning, Matt Haimovitz performs the Suite No. 4. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Musicpro-tools-expert.com

Stems In Music Production - Everything You Need To Know

I would like to clear up a few misconceptions about stems because a lot of people, including A&Rs, music supervisors and post-production supervisors use the term incorrectly. Stems are now commonplace in music, and indeed many other areas of audio production, but not just as a delivery requirement: creating stems in your own projects can make for convenient and time-saving workflows, both when working with others and when making music on your own.

