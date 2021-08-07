Cancel
Athens, WV

Concord University to distribute more federal relief funds to students

By CHARLES OWENS Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago

ATHENS — Concord University announced this week that students may qualify for up to $2,000 in supplemental COVID-19 financial aid.

The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan, and is part of the emergency grants from the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, according to CU President Kendra Boggess.

There are guidelines for the funding that the university says must be met.

Students who meet the eligibility requirements provided by the U.S. Department of Education will be awarded a one-time emergency grant of between $750 and $2,000, and the amount of the funding award will depend upon the student’s Expected Family Contribution (EFC) from the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Aid or FAFSA, a press release from the university said.

Priority consideration will be given to students with exceptional financial need, but Boggess said all students are urged to apply regardless of household income.

“We work hard to provide our students with scholarships and other institutional aid to help them meet their academic goals,” she said. “Those resources are, of course, limited. This additional funding from the federal government allows us to further assist and get our students one step closer to earning their degrees.”

The university’s financial aid office has been emailing students directly about the relief funds.

The university to date has distributed more than $2.8 million in federal relief funds to students.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

