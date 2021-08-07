A romance writing group gave an award to a book criticized for romanticizing the killing of Native people. Then it took it back

Journalist Mark Bittman has spent much of his long career teaching Americans how to cook with his best-selling cookbooks and his longtime Minimalist column in the New York Times. In his newest book, “Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food from Sustainable to Suicidal,” he steps away from the stove to ponder our tangled history with food and how we might better the world by changing how we eat. Bittman is one of the many authors speaking at this year’s Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival, that runs Friday evening through Sunday (Aug. 6-8). Day passes for the festival are $150 or $55 for individual events.