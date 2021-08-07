Police begin death investigation after suspect barricades inside Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say a suspect killed themselves with a gun after barricading inside a home in Clarksville. Police say the incident began around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Ellie Nat Drive. Officers responded to the scene for a report that the suspect was attempting to cut another person with a knife. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had been cut, but the suspect had entered the home to possibly retrieve a gun.