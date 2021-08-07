Help Your Kids Find Peace in Our Post-Pandemic World

Originally Posted On: Help your kids to sleep well with these tips. – Three Little Z’s (threelittlezees.co.uk) Children are notoriously known for not sleeping for a few years, and when you have a baby you expect to not sleep for a little while. You expect that your baby will wake up for feeds and changes, and you know that they will wake up while you are trying to sleep. Quality sleep is so important for grown ups, but children need it, too. Experts say that children need 13-15 hours of sleep, lowering to 12 hours of sleep as they get older. They grow while they sleep, and for that to happen without issue, your children need to have a comfortable space to relax.