Athletics: Norway's Ingebrigtsen wins gold in 1,500 metres final

CJ Ujah, the British sprinter who won a silver medal as part of the men’s 4x100m relay team at the Tokyo Olympics, has been suspended for an alleged breach of anti-doping rules.Ujah, 27, was part of the British team who were pipped to gold by Italy, alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake. Their silver medals are now at risk and, if the ban is upheld, Canada could be upgraded to silver with China receiving bronze.Ujah tested positive during the Games for two banned substances known as Sarms (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators): S23, which aids muscle building, and Ostarine,...
Comments / 0