Sports

Athletics: Norway's Ingebrigtsen wins gold in 1,500 metres final

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) - Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won gold in the men’s 1,500 metres final at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya took silver and Josh Kerr of Britain grabbed bronze.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Timothy Cheruiyot
#Athletics#500 Metres
Norway
Gold
Tokyo, JP
Sports
SportsRunnersWorld

Jakob Ingebrigtsen Wins Men’s 1500 Meters in an Olympic Record

Sprinting past front-running Timothy Cheruiyot off the final turn, 20-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won the men’s 1500-meter final in 3:28.32 on August 7 in Tokyo. His time broke the Olympic record of 3:31.65, set just two days ago by Kenyan Abel Kipsang in the semifinals. Cheruiyot, the 2019 world...
Sportspodiumrunner.com

What Makes Norway’s Ingebrigtsen Brothers Such Exceptional Runners?

During the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, 20-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won gold in the men’s 1500m final on Saturday in an Olympic record-smashing time of 3:28.32 to upset world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya. Jakob comes from a family of astonishing talent; his older brothers Henrik (30) and Filip (28) are decorated distance and mid-distance runners themselves both having also competed at the Olympic Games (Henrik in London, Filip in Riop) in the 1500m. While Jakob is the only one to have won an Olympic gold medal, all three brothers have won European Championships at 1500 meters, and they have 5000-meter PRs of 13:15.38, 13:11.75, and 12:48.45 respectively.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Sportsdiamondleague.com

Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce clash in Lausanne

Fresh from her double Olympic triumph in Tokyo, Jamaican superstar Elaine Thompson-Herah will be looking to crown a dream 2021 in the coming weeks as she attacks a third Diamond Trophy, and she resumes her title charge with a mouth-watering clash of the titans in Lausanne on August 26th. Thompson-Herah...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.S., India finally get athletics gold, Japan win baseball title

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The United States ended a drought and India seized their first ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics on Saturday, while baseball-mad Japan won their maiden gold in the sport. India's Neeraj Chopra hurled the men's javelin 87.58 metres and launched himself into the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

CJ Ujah doping: British sprinter who won 4x100m silver at Tokyo Olympics suspended over alleged breach

CJ Ujah, the British sprinter who won a silver medal as part of the men’s 4x100m relay team at the Tokyo Olympics, has been suspended for an alleged breach of anti-doping rules.Ujah, 27, was part of the British team who were pipped to gold by Italy, alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake. Their silver medals are now at risk and, if the ban is upheld, Canada could be upgraded to silver with China receiving bronze.Ujah tested positive during the Games for two banned substances known as Sarms (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators): S23, which aids muscle building, and Ostarine,...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Norway win men's Olympic beach volleyball gold in Tokyo

Tokyo — Norway's Anders Berntsen Mol and Christian Sandlie Sorum defeated Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy of the Russian Olympic Committee 2-0 to win gold in men's beach volleyball at the Tokyo Games. The win earned the country its first Olympic beach volleyball medal. The Norwegians, ranked number one and...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Thompson-Herah wins women's 100m gold

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women's 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took the silver and Shericka Jackson won the bronze medal to make it a clean sweep for Jamaica. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Sweden's Stahl wins men's discus gold

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Daniel Stahl added the Olympic men's discus gold to his world championship title and his compatriot Simon Pettersson made it a one-two for Sweden on Saturday. Stahl sent the discus soaring to 68.90 metres on his second attempt to take the lead and although he...
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater swimmer Bobby Finke wins gold in 1,500

TOKYO — Clearwater’s Bobby Finke won his second swimming gold medal of the Olympics on Sunday, taking the 1,500-meter freestyle to add to his win in the 800. Just as he did in winning the 800, Finke, a rising senior who swims for the Florida Gators, stayed close throughout the 30-lap race and turned on the speed at the end. He touched in 14 minutes, 39.65 seconds.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Valarie Allman claims Team USA's first athletics gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the women's discus with a best effort of 68.98 metres in a rain-affected final

Valarie Allman claimed the United States' first athletics gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics by winning the women's discus on Monday. The 26-year-old took gold with an effort of 68.98 metres with Germany's Kristin Pudenz taking silver with a personal best of 66.86 and Cuba's Yaime Perez rounding off the podium with a 65.72.

