Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Woodlawn man faces felony charges after shooting, injuring a 32-year-old man in March

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Woodlawn man has been charged with shooting and injuring a man this past March. Christen Sabbs, 26, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm/occupied vehicle and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. Sabbs was arrested...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 4

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Woodlawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Felony Charges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Man charged with murder in 2020 Burnside shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing murder charges in connections to a fatal shooting last year in Burnside on the South Side. Nathaniel Brown was arrested Monday after he was identified as the person who killed a woman and wounded another August 28 in the 800 block of East 88th Place, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Girl, 2 men shot on porch in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl and two men were shot on a porch in Chicago Lawn on the South Side Wednesday night. They were attacked about 10:55 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue, Chicago police said. The girl was shot in the arm and was taken to...
Laurens, SCPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

SC man arrested for allegedly tattooing child inside McDonald’s

LAURENS, S.C. - A South Carolina man accused of tattooing a juvenile in a fast-food restaurant has been arrested and is facing charges, police said. Brandon Presha, 28, of Laurens, was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing, Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said. The chief said a judge has set bond on both charges at $25,000, WYFF-TV reported.
Aurora, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

New Aurora top cop sworn-in

AURORA, Ill. - Aurora's new police chief has officially taken the reins. Keith Cross was sworn in at a ceremony on Wednesday. Cross has been with the department for 27-years, working his way from patrolman to deputy chief, and now chief of the Aurora Police Department. He replaces Kristen Ziman, who decided to retire in June.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

17 shot, 2 fatally, Monday across Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were killed and at least 15 others were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago Monday. A man was killed and another man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in University Village on the Near West Side. The men, 24 and 56, were outside with a large group of people in the 1300 block of West 13th Street when two people in a passing black Hyundai Elantra fired at them about 11:10 p.m., Chicago police said. The 56-year-old man was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. The younger man was struck in the stomach and arm. He was taken to the UIC Hospital in serious condition. The 24-year-old, a concealed carry license holder, returned fire, but it was unknown if either shooter was struck. The car carrying the shooters crashed into a parked car, and the pair ran off.

Comments / 4

Community Policy