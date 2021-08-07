Campbell: Hey candidate: who won the election and where were you on Jan. 6?

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Republican Town Committee unanimously endorsed a full slate of municipal candidates, who it says represent all sections of the community. “We couldn’t be prouder of this diverse, experienced, and talented team who stepped up to join our first selectwoman in her quest for honest and good government,” RTC Chairman Alex Plitsas said. “Our candidates have pledged to work together in the best interest of our town alongside our first selectwoman, who was elected by the voters of Fairfield to clean up corruption, modernize town government, and ensure a brighter future for our community.”