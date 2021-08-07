Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sifan Hassan Wins 10,000m Gold at Tokyo Olympics; Three Americans in Top 15

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSifan Hassan may not hold the world record in the women’s 10,000m, but she now has the gold medal. Hassan in June set the 10,000m world record only to have it topped by Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey. The two were leading the pack for a majority of the 10,000m final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, until Hassan pulled away in the final turn to capture the gold medal for the Netherlands with a time of 29:55.32.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Sisson
Person
Sifan Hassan
Person
Karissa Schweizer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Bahrain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsNBC Philadelphia

Sifan Hassan, Hellen Obiri Ease Into Women's 5,000m Final

TOKYO - Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan began her quest for an unprecedented Olympic treble by winning her 5,000 meters heat on Friday and her main rival for gold Hellen Obiri also qualified comfortably for the final. With 2016 gold medalist Vivian Cheruiyot not competing this year, a new champion will be...
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Sifan Hassan to attempt the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m triple

Sifan Hassan has officially announced that she will be attempting the most ambitious triple ever seen in the history of women’s distance running at an Olympic Games. The Dutch phenom will be challenging for a medal in the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m in Tokyo this week, requiring her to run six races over eight days.
SportsNewsweek

Sifan Hassan Miraculously Wins Olympics Race Despite Falling During Final Lap

Dutch Olympic star Sifan Hassan completed a remarkable recovery to win her heat in the women's 1,500m in Tokyo after falling with just 380 meters of the race to go. The long-distance runner's hopes of claiming a medal in the event appeared to be all but over after she was left as much as 25 meters off her fellow competitors with the finish line almost in sight.
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Sifan Hassan running for Olympic history in distance races

TOKYO — Sifan Hassan is taking distance running at the Olympics back to previous, golden eras by attempting to win not one, not two, but three gold medals at the Tokyo Games. The Ethiopian-born Hassan, who competes for the Netherlands, has already ticked one of those off with victory in...
WorldSan Francisco Chronicle

Runner Sifan Hassan falls, wins, wins again

TOKYO — Sifan Hassan pointed to her left shoulder. “I have pain here,” she said. Then her right leg. “Pain here.” Then she dropped her hands to her sides in exhaustion, too tired to explain it anymore. “Pain there.”. Winning the Olympics really can hurt sometimes. But it’s hard to...
WorldPosted by
NBC Chicago

Sifan Hassan Confirms Quest for Games Triple in Tokyo

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan confirmed on Sunday that she will attempt an unprecedented Olympic triple on the Tokyo track, adding the 1,500m event to her 5,000m and 10,000m runs. Hassan won her 5,000m heat at the Olympic Stadium to qualify for Monday's final but said that she was yet to make a decision on her events due to the stifling conditions in Tokyo and the COVID-19 restrictions.
TennisESPN

Olympics Latest: Hassan wins 5,000m after fall in 1,500

TOKYO --  The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a years delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands started her bid to win three medals at the Tokyo Games by earning gold in the 5,000 meters. Hassan pulled...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Team GB star Laura Muir set to have to deliver the run of her life to clinch Olympic 1500m gold in Tokyo despite rival - and former Alberto Salazar star - Sifan Hassan stumbling in her heat on the final lap before taking victory

For a fleeting moment on Monday, Britain's Laura Muir might have fancied that her prospects of all those years of work translating into Olympic 1500m gold had improved when her rival Sifan Hassan stumbled and fell in her heat with only a lap to go. What ensued was a reminder...
SportsFox News

Sifan Hassan considers running triple at Olympics

Sifan Hassan's schedule on the Olympic track looks more like a list of punishments drawn up by a very angry physical education teacher. Six distance races in eight days, consisting of three 1,500-meter runs, two 5,000s, and a 10,000 to top it off. Run two of the races on the same day, and two others on back-to-back days.
SportsESPN

Team Netherlands' Sifan Hassan overcomes fall to win women's 1,500-meter heat at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- World champion Sifan Hassan made an incredible recovery from a fall at the final bell to win her 1,500-meter heat at the Olympics on Monday. Hassan picked herself up after getting in a tangle with Kenyan runner Edinah Jebitok at the start of the last lap. She sped around the outside of the pack on the back straight and ended up crossing the line first in 4 minutes, 5.17 seconds to qualify for the semifinals.
SportsRunnersWorld

Sifan Hassan’s Unparalleled Attempt at an Olympic Triple

After she crossed the line in her sixth and final race, following 24,500 meters of track running across nine days, Sifan Hassan collapsed to the ground. It was Saturday night in Tokyo, and the 28-year-old Dutch athlete had just won her third medal of the Olympics, kicking to gold in the women’s 10,000 meters in 29:55.32.
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Kipyegon outkicks Hassan for Olympic 1,500m gold, sets Olympic record

On another hot, humid night in Tokyo, the match-up we’ve all been waiting for finally took place: defending Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya and the 5,000m gold medalist and world champion Sifan Hassan, who was attempting the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m triple crown, went head-to-head over the metric mile, but it was the U.K.’s Laura Muir who got between them, setting a national record of 3:54.50, while Kipyegon took home the gold in a new Olympic record of 3:53.11. Hassan had to settle for bronze, in 3:55.86.

Comments / 0

Community Policy