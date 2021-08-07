Patricio Pitbull on ‘unfair’ AJ McKee loss: I’m not a ‘sore loser,’ but I didn’t tap or go to sleep
The now former Bellator featherweight champion has nothing but praise for A.J. McKee’s performance in his latest title fight, but cannot say the same about the stoppage. At Bellator 263, Patricio Freire was rocked early into the first round by a head kick and then submitted via standing guillotine shortly after. However, the Brazilian did not agree with the referee’s decision to end the bout there.www.bloodyelbow.com
