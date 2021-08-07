Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

These sheets cost a whopping $459, but after sleeping on dozens of others, they’re my permanent go-to

By Alisa Wolfson
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MarketWatch has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful. We may earn a commission if you buy products through our links, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive .

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed Sheets#A La Carte#Mattresses#Frette#The Company Store#The Linen Venice Set#European#Cloud Cotton#New York Magazine#Cosmopolitan#Cnn#Pottery Barn Prewashed#French#West Elm Made
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This $80 Tower Fan 'Blew So Cold' They Actually Had to Turn It Off

Hot, summery days are in full swing, and temperatures aren't expected to let up anytime soon. Instead of sweating non-stop, you'll likely opt for a cooling fan or portable air conditioner that'll solve most of your heat-inducing worries. However, if you're on a budget and want something that'll cool the entire space in minutes, go with the Dreo 90°Oscillating Tower Fan, which is just $80 on Amazon.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

5 Common Bathroom Items That Are Probably Taking Up Precious Counter Space (Including Your Toothbrush!)

Your bathroom is a sanctuary. It’s where you get ready for the day, unwind from stressful moments, and answer the call of nature. It’s also where you store so many essentials, from toothbrushes to serums to hair tools and accessories. However, these essentials can start to take over precious bathroom counter space if you’re not careful, and if you live in a smaller space, you’ll know that every inch counts.
Home & Gardenmyrecipes.com

The One Part of Your Kitchen You're Forgetting to Clean—and the $3 Product That Will Fix That

When ticking off your regular household chores, cleaning the dishwasher might not even be on the list. However, mineral deposits, grime, and gunk can find their way into your dishwasher even if you do your best to keep the appliance in tip-top condition. There are many ways to prevent your dishwasher from getting smelly, from loading dishes properly to removing food debris regularly. But sometimes, you need a little extra help. That's where a dishwasher cleaner comes into play.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

People on TikTok Are Using Ikea's Kallax Shelves as Bed Frames, and TBH, It's Genius

Rest assured (quite literally) knowing you can create a bed frame that won't cost an arm and a leg, all thanks to TikTok. Look, we already know TikTok is the place to go for creative trends, interesting tests, and even a multifunctional Ikea Tote Bag, but this bed frame hack using Ikea Kallax Shelves ($70)? Well, it's genius. To build it requires some skill, but it's no worse than buying a bed frame and having to build the dang thing yourself. In fact, I'd even say this Ikea bed hack is much easier. Essentially, what TikTok users are doing is buying two or three Ikea Kallax shelves, securing them together, and adding a slatted bed base or wood plank to finish it off. Some will even add little cubes for storage (which there are tons of options for at Ikea, by the way!). See all the ways TikTokers are using Ikea's Kallax Shelves as bed frames ahead, and give it a try for yourself!
RetailPosted by
WRAL News

Heads up if your kids need new sneakers or backpacks: There will probably be a shortage of back-to-school supplies

CNN — Back-to-school shopping is always a nightmare. This year, expect it to be even worse. While parents may be used to encountering shortages of items like sneakers, backpacks and gadgets later in the season -— which typically lasts from mid-July through the end of August — products are expected to be in tight supply even earlier. That means shoppers could find themselves picking over the handful of ugly backpacks and bent lunch boxes with missing pieces left at the store as early as this month.
Apparelmarthastewart.com

How to Get Rid of Stubborn Clothing Sweat Odors and Stains

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Certain stains and odors need a little more than detergent alone to remove them from your garments. Set-in marks, like those formed due to underarm sweat, can leave behind both discoloration and a lingering scent long after they have been washed. Ahead, learn how to combat these stubborn stains and odors to keep all of your laundry good as new for as long as possible.
ShoppingReal Simple

These Best-Selling Towels That 'Soak All the Water Right Off' Are 54% Off on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's nothing worse than emerging from the shower, only to dry yourself off with a set of scratchy, non-absorbent bath towels. To counter that complication, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend switching to the American Soft Linen 3-Piece Turkish Cotton Luxury Towels, which are currently 54 percent off.
LifestylePosted by
CNN

13 sheet sets perfect for summer sleeping

Along with summer comes the inevitable sweaty nights, when your AC or fan just isn’t cutting it, and it can take you even longer than usual to fall asleep . And while you may be OK blasting your AC all night for a week or two, then comes that first electric bill of the summer. It’s time to switch up your sleeping situation, and upgrade to cooling sheets that can keep you cool and dry all night long. Consider this a much cheaper alternative to spending hundreds on a new AC unit.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This TikTok-Famous Luggage Organizer Makes Packing and Unpacking Clothes so Much Easier (and Reduces Wrinkling!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s no easy way around it: Packing is usually a tedious and stress-inducing task. Some travelers make strategic checklists to make sure nothing gets left behind, others are chronic overpackers, and some (like me) fly by the seat of their pants and hope they don’t forget something at home. Then, once the destination has been reached, people either unpack immediately or live day-to-day out of their suitcase. I fall into the latter category. But after scrolling on TikTok, I came across a product that not only keeps your belongings organized while traveling, but also gets them out of your suitcase: the Stow-N-Go Luggage Organizer.
ShoppingReal Simple

Amazon's Best-Selling Bed Sheets Are on Sale Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's no better feeling than slipping into your bed and having soft and silky sheets touch your skin, but bedding isn't universal and everyone has different preferences. But most people desire sheets that are comfortable, cool, and within their budget. And let's face it, bedding can get pricey. Thankfully, Amazon's best-selling bed sheets are currently on sale at a 15 percent discount, meaning you can get the California Design Den Four-Piece Bed Sheet Set for under $60 right now.
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

9 Laundry Tips That Prove Vinegar Is Liquid Magic

Believe it or not, vinegar is a cleaning powerhouse — especially when it comes to doing the laundry. Vinegar is an all-natural (not to mention, inexpensive) solution for softening water, pre-treating stains, and enhancing regular store-bought laundry detergents. It’s also safe to use in both high-efficiency and standard machines. So, wash away your worries with these need-to-know laundry tips.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

The Game-Changing Cooling Sheets That Ended My Struggle to Sleep in the Summer Heat (Bonus: They’re on Sale)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I might be alone in this, but I dread the summer. I can’t stand the heat (especially in New York City), I don’t enjoy going to beaches or pools, and, worst of all, I always have trouble sleeping. That’s mainly because I need some kind of cover on top of me in order to slip into a slumber — yes, even on the hottest nights — and I’ve struggled for years to find the best summer bedding option. I’ve tried the comforter-and-air conditioner combo, and while the comforter’s weight feels nice, I usually wake up freezing in the middle of the night. Using just a cotton percale top sheet (with and without AC) has proven to be pointless, because it’s so weightless that I cannot fall asleep at all. And a lightweight blanket? Also a bust, because I always overheat. So, yeah, summer nights have pretty much always been a nightmare up until recently, when I got to try Buffy’s cooling Eucalyptus Sheets. Turns out they were the answer to this sweaty sleeper’s prayers.
Beauty & FashionMySanAntonio

These silky soft Kathy Ireland sheets will have you sleeping like a baby

With summer here, temperatures are soaring. Another heat wave descended upon most of the United States this week, and there are many precautions experts advise when the hotter weather appears. Fans, proper hydration, and staying indoors can help keep you cool during the day. However, this is little solace to the countless people that get very warm at night, even to the point of disrupting sleep hours. If you are searching for an answer to uncomfortable sweaty evenings, look no further than this Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Softest Sheets You'll Ever Buy' — and Prices Start at Just $25

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. As many college students across the country prepare to head back to campus, a range of typical school supplies are required, along with some items first-time students likely don't already have at home. Amongst the top is a set of fresh bed sheets that will fit the dorm's extra long twin mattresses.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Keep your dorm spotless with these 20 items under $20

Organizing isn’t typically taught at colleges, but honestly it should be. Because your dorm room is more than just a place for sleep — it’s also where you’ll study, eat, socialize, get dressed and ready for the day, and the night. Which means everything you need for those disparate tasks needs a place to go. And to make matters trickier, dorm rooms are typically very, very small.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Amazon Drying Rack Is Ridiculously Popular and Can Be Used for So Much More Than Laundry

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether or not you have a dryer at home, it’s hard to deny that having suitable space for air-drying is a necessity. When you’re in a bind, you might resort to using the shower curtain rod, backs of chairs, or even doorknobs; but making one addition to your laundry toolkit could save you a lot of trouble in the long run. Drying racks aren’t just an alternative to a clothes dryer — they’re also a companion. One drying rack in particular that’s been getting rave reviews (35,000 and counting!) is the Amazon Basics Foldable Clothes Drying Laundry Rack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy