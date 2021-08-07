Man extricated from vehicle after rollover crash along Katy Freeway, deputies say

Firefighters pulled a man from his vehicle early Saturday after he went off road and crashed along the Katy Freeway service road, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office

The call came in just before 2:30 a.m. from the westbound lanes of the service road near Westside Parkway.

Investigators said the driver of a black Toyota Camry went off road and hit several trees, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

The vehicle was spotted by a passerby.

When firefighter arrived, deputies said the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight. His current condition has not been confirmed.

He was in the vehicle alone and no other injuries were reported, according to deputies.

The crash is still under investigation.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube