Man dies after being shot outside Atlanta diner in altercation with security guard

A man died after being shot early Saturday morning outside Midtown Diner on Peachtree St, after an altercation of some sort with the diner's security guard police said.

The circumstances behind the incident were not fully clear, with police saying an investigation remains ongoing.

Daniel Jansen, the Atlanta Police Homicide commander, said the preliminary investigation indicated the man "advanced" on the security guard with a metal bar, and then the security guard shot him.

The man, described as a white male between the ages of 25-35, was taken to Grady Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Jensen said witnesses told police the man had been acting "extremely belligerent" and he was "not sure about his background, if there's any kind of mental illness."

The man was said to have been in a wheelchair, but evidently was "able to get out and move freely without it," Jensen said.

11Alive photojournalist Stephen Boissy was on scene and took a photo of the bar allegedly wielded by the man.

Atlanta Police said they are not treating the investigation as a homicide at this time, but as a death investigation. Jensen said investigators would be interviewing the security guard and witnesses and looking at surveillance video to make an ultimate determination on how to treat the incident.