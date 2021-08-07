Cancel
From Texas to Tel Aviv, the World’s Best Architecture is Now Available for Digital Tours

As many of us have been more confined to our quarters than usual over the past pandemic year, the domestic sphere has taken on a new importance. Though a heightened awareness of our own living rooms may not be the kind of enlightenment we were seeking during this time of enforced contemplation, hope is at hand. The homes tour—that particularly North American ritual in which archiphiles take yearly excursions to gaze longingly at other people’s living rooms—has gone global and, increasingly, virtual. Now, access to gorgeous light-filled post-and-beam interiors boasting Eames chairs and Jacobsen love seats is available with the click of a mouse.

