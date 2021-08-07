From Texas to Tel Aviv, the World’s Best Architecture is Now Available for Digital Tours

Lovers of history, culture, and architecture can never get enough of the beautiful capital of Mewar. Come August, the maiden outpost of the iconic brand Raffles will open its doors in India, adding to the list of reasons that make Udaipur spectacular. India’s first Raffles hotel stands on a 21-acre private island in the middle of the serene Udai Sagar lake, creating a retreat for peace and rejuvenation. The expansive property is reminiscent of a magnificent country estate, away from the bustle of the city encompassed with hills, a tranquil lake, and a 400-year-old temple. Udaipur, India’s first Raffles hotel, which took almost ten years to make, is nothing less than an architectural marvel that seamlessly amalgamates Rajasthan’s royal heritage and elements of Mughal architecture. Before you can plan a visit to one of India’s newest Raffles Udaipur, which opens on 2nd August 2021, here is a sneak peek of what grandeur lies beneath: