Imagine Earth Review

Have you noticed how dependent we have become upon video clips and soundbites? Have you also noticed that your own imagination is shrinking and losing its excitement? Is there a connection between these two things? On the one hand, new ideas can engage our mind to explore new possibilities. On the other hand, when the idea is presented in a video format, there is little left to our imagination. In today’s multi-media presentations, everything is so thoroughly depicted and layered via sights, sounds, words, movement, colors and brevity, that there is nothing more for our senses to do except acknowledge receipt of the message. This diminishes our personal involvement, and then we get hit with a different video clip.