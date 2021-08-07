Imagine Earth Review
There are two clear yet opposing views to the benefits of space travel and our discovery path to the stars. On one hand are a group who can’t understand why we spend so much money and resources fueling rockets, only to discover a billionaire’s junkyard. On the other hand, the benefits and discoveries we have gained from the space race have been immeasurable, all as we look for new hope out there in the stars. Imagine Earth is a game that deals with a future that is firmly focused on space colonisation, but it’s also about balancing the rush of discovery while keeping those who live in the colonies happy. It’s basically Sim City in space – and it’s a lot of fun.www.thexboxhub.com
Comments / 0