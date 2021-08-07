Olympic Games 2021 3rd Place Game Australia vs Slovenia 8/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

One country will get their first-ever medal in men’s basketball as Luca Doncic and Slovenia take on Australia Saturday morning in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Doncic put the Slovenia team on his back during a historic run through this year’s Olympics, but wound up coming just short against France in the semifinals. Now the Dallas Mavericks star will try to still bring home some hardware against an Australia team that’s also looking for its first medal. Australia has been a consistent contender in the Olympics, but fell short against the USA in their semifinal match as Patty Mills tries to lead the team to a third-place finish.