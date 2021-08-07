The Great Bell Tower caper 75 years ago

“There are some stories I probably shouldn’t be telling in The Valley Reporter, this might be one,” Gussie said. Sounded like someone had been naughty in the past. Gussie was born Augusta Lavina Brothers in her grandparents’ old farmhouse that now sits on the campus of Green Mountain Valley School and pretty much serves as a storage building. My husband’s great-grandfather, Dr. Carlos Shaw, had trudged up what was then an old dirt road in the summer of 1936 to deliver her. Her parents paid the doctor with pigs. Three of them.