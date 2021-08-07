REPORT: SnowGlobe Music Festival Will Not Return to South Lake Tahoe
SnowGlobe Music Festival will not be returning to South Lake Tahoe, according to local reports. Back in 2019, SnowGlobe signed on for five more years with one caveat — organizers would have to find a new location more suitable to host the festival. Previously, the event took place at the Community Playfields near the Lake Tahoe Community College campus. Despite exploring a number of potential sites, SnowGlobe was unable to lock down an alternative.www.youredm.com
Comments / 0