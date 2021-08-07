Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/7/21)

By Thomas Moore
Dawgs By Nature
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Allen’s $43 million-a-year contract extension is exactly why Baker Mayfield had to wait and, sources say, he still hasn’t had any substantive talks yet (cleveland.com) - Baker Mayfield got some eye-popping news shortly before he took the field for Day 8 of Browns training camp Friday. His Buffalo Bills counterpart and 2018 draft classmate Josh Allen got paid in a huge way, and it should boost Mayfield’s pricetag in upcoming negotiations.

www.dawgsbynature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Canton Repository#Orange Browns#The Buffalo News#Raiders De#Nfl Com#Espn#Las Vegas Raiders#Steelers#Pittsburgh Post Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets absolutely blown away by what he witnessed in practice

The Cleveland Browns are having an open practice Sunday morning, but judging on the fan turnout, it could very well be mistaken for a Week 1 game. According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, an approximate total of 40,000 folks went to First Energy Stadium to see Baker Mayfield and company practice — a clear sign of the incredible electricity and excitement surrounding the Browns for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Is Jadeveon Clowney an upgrade?

The Cleveland Browns needed to find a starting EDGE this offseason, and after sitting out the initial free agency period, ultimately inked Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal. The former No. 1 pick can provide an upgrade over Olivier Vernon, but only if he can stay healthy. To say the...
NFLFanSided

3 Cleveland Browns losing leverage on roster spots

With the first real look at some of these players since 2020, it’s becoming apparent these three guys could see their time with the Cleveland Browns ending. The Cleveland Browns are now through their first full week of training camp and have multiple days of practicing with pads under their belt. As expected, the defense has shown drastic improvement, and to this point has caused a lot of frustration for Baker Mayfield and the offense.
NFLFanSided

8 Cleveland Browns falling behind in training camp

Eight Cleveland Browns players who may not be having the training camp they would have liked. The Cleveland Browns play their first preseason game on Saturday, marking the beginning of the end of training camp. It’s been a productive time for the team, with players like Donovan Peoples-Jones and Mack...
NFLDawgs By Nature

Baker Mayfield chewed up by talking heads already

The 2021 season hasn’t even begun, and already various media members are bashing Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield. Why exactly? Perhaps these expert analysts are not convinced that Mayfield is actually the answer for the Browns. Or perhaps, they are comparing him to other quarterbacks that were taken in the exact same draft such as Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.
NFLDawgs By Nature

Andrew Berry: “We’re always aware”

The NFL world was set abuzz on Friday with the news that the Buffalo Bills had agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Josh Allen that included a staggering $150 million in guaranteed money. That, in turn, led to the inevitable talk about what the Cleveland Browns will do with...
NFLDawgs By Nature

Wyatt Teller: It’s impossible to pay everyone

Cleveland Browns fans are going to learn a hard lesson about the NFL over the next 12 to 16 months. Namely that if you want to pay elite players like quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward, you may need to say goodbye to some other talented players.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns 4 round NFL mock draft: Training camp impact

The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for their first preseason game in a season in which they believe they can compete for a Super Bowl. In the past, a majority of the focus at training camp has been on what players might be worthy of starting on a quality level team. In the past, the Browns were not that quality-level team.
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: Davion Davis could follow Rashard Higgins footsteps

Cleveland Browns, Rashard Higgins, Davion Davis, Derrick Willies, Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski, Jarvis Landry, Southland Conference, Sam Houston State Bearkats football, ESPN. May 22, 2019; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Davion Davis (16) catches a pass during organized team activities at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA...
NFLDawgs By Nature

NFL’s emphasis on taunting penalties could hurt the Browns

The NFL announced on Tuesday that officials will take a much closer view of taunting during the 2021 season. And that might be bad news for at least one player on the Cleveland Browns. The league released its annual rule change and points of emphasis video that highlights what the...
NFLSportsGrid

Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns ran the ball down the throat of their opponents last season, averaging 30.4 carries per game which were good for fifth in the league. Last season, the workload was split nearly down the middle between running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb getting 198 and 190 rushes, respectively. But, if you watched carefully in Cleveland last year, Chubb began to take off in that offense in the latter part of the season. It became important to head coach Kevin Stefanski to establish Chubb in each game and how good he was.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

QB Power Rankings: Top 32 quarterbacks from Patrick Mahomes to Zach Wilson

No single position in football has a greater influence on a team’s success (or failure) than the quarterback. There’s no disputing that. But which signal-caller is the best? That’s where the great quarterback rankings debate emerges. With modern-day analytics and a good old-fashioned eye test, I look to answer that very question with these QB power rankings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy