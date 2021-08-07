Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/7/21)
Josh Allen’s $43 million-a-year contract extension is exactly why Baker Mayfield had to wait and, sources say, he still hasn’t had any substantive talks yet (cleveland.com) - Baker Mayfield got some eye-popping news shortly before he took the field for Day 8 of Browns training camp Friday. His Buffalo Bills counterpart and 2018 draft classmate Josh Allen got paid in a huge way, and it should boost Mayfield’s pricetag in upcoming negotiations.www.dawgsbynature.com
