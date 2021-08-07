Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/7/21)

The Cleveland Browns ran the ball down the throat of their opponents last season, averaging 30.4 carries per game which were good for fifth in the league. Last season, the workload was split nearly down the middle between running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb getting 198 and 190 rushes, respectively. But, if you watched carefully in Cleveland last year, Chubb began to take off in that offense in the latter part of the season. It became important to head coach Kevin Stefanski to establish Chubb in each game and how good he was.