New York Jets Flight Connections 8/07/21
Good morning, Gang Green Nation! It’s Saturday, August 7 and we have the annual Green and White scrimmage on tap today. This year’s scrimmage will be run somewhat like a practice, so it’s not much different from any other practice, but it’s progress towards the imminent arrival of real football. A week from today we get our first glimpse of the Jets squaring off against another team as the preseason gets underway. Three weeks from now the entire preseason will be in the books and final cuts will be looming. It’s still early, but it’s getting late really fast. For Jets players who are not locks to make the team, it’s put up or shut up time.www.ganggreennation.com
