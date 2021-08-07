Cancel
Opinion: Dear Mum, Your Son The Doctor Thinks You Should Get A COVID Vaccine

Vaccines are not readily available in many countries. Yet when a limited supply does arrive, people are not always interested. On March 25, South Sudan received 132,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX program, the global effort to provide vaccines to poorer countries. They were free to all comers. But there was no rush to get the vaccines. As of August 3, only 56,989 vaccine doses have been administered in country of approximately 12 million people. South Sudan returned some 72,000 doses to COVAX, which were shipped to Kenya instead. South Sudanese physician Edward Kenyi, now living in the U.S., plans to send this letter to his mother, Elizabeth, who's opposed reluctant to take the vaccine, to try and change her mind.

