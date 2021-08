Yet another slam and sham is in the make. The Congressional committee to investigate the January 6 “insurrection” is called to order. But first some essential background. For three months in the summer of 2020 – May 24 to August 22 – Democrat mayors, governors, and members of Congress sat like contented frogs while looting, rioting, burning, and total destruction of livelihoods took place in at least 8 major cities. Violence in city streets surged to new levels. According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), more than 10,000 demonstration events occurred across the nation.