And so, another political dynasty has ended. Like the Kennedy dynasty before it, the Cuomo dynasty ends in tragedy and personal failure. By preparing to run for a fourth term, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was clearly trying to beat his father’s record as a three-term governor. And eventually, maybe, do something his father never did: make it to the White House. There was a lot of talk about that in 2020, when Cuomo’s daily press briefings on the pandemic made him a national star (and won him an Emmy).