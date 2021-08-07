Kalona Farmers Market Enjoying Second Year

The Kalona Farmers Market has been enjoying a summer of community in their second year of operating. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the farmers market has still seen many people come and enjoy everything the market has to offer while also keeping everyone safe. All vendors are spread throughout the downtown area with hand sanitizer stations available. A new aspect to this year’s markets has been the live music entertainment. New performers come almost every week to provide everyone with something new to see. Market Director Krista Hershberger explains how this market is unique to others, “As you’re shopping around the market, of course you get to enjoy all the vendors, but then there’s also a bunch of really unique businesses interspersed throughout. It’s a beautiful Saturday morning way to just kind of meander around town and you get to check out all of the local vendors and then also pop into the different local businesses that are open.”