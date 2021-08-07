Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalona, IA

Kalona Farmers Market Enjoying Second Year

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kalona Farmers Market has been enjoying a summer of community in their second year of operating. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the farmers market has still seen many people come and enjoy everything the market has to offer while also keeping everyone safe. All vendors are spread throughout the downtown area with hand sanitizer stations available. A new aspect to this year’s markets has been the live music entertainment. New performers come almost every week to provide everyone with something new to see. Market Director Krista Hershberger explains how this market is unique to others, “As you’re shopping around the market, of course you get to enjoy all the vendors, but then there’s also a bunch of really unique businesses interspersed throughout. It’s a beautiful Saturday morning way to just kind of meander around town and you get to check out all of the local vendors and then also pop into the different local businesses that are open.”

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Kalona, IA
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Food Drink#The Kalona Farmers Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy