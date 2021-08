Footage has been released showing the moment a coach punches a horse after it refused to make any jumps during a horse riding competition. Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner was caught physically abusing the animal by punching it on the back leg during Annika Schleu's performance in the showjumping event. Schleu was leading the women's competition and was set to take gold home before the horse that was assigned to her, Saint Boy, refused all of her commands.