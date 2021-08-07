Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sifan Hassan Wins 10,000m Gold at Tokyo Olympics; Three Americans in Top 15

Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSifan Hassan may not hold the world record in the women's 10,000m, but she now has the gold medal. Hassan in June set the 10,000m world record only to have it topped by Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey. The two were leading the pack for a majority of the 10,000m final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, until Hassan pulled away in the final turn to capture the gold medal for the Netherlands with a time of 29:55.32.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Sisson
Person
Sifan Hassan
Person
Karissa Schweizer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Bahrain#Americans#Tokyoolympics#Team Usa#Karissaschweiz4#Chrischavez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportssemoball.com

Sifan Hassan running for Olympic history in distance races

TOKYO (AP) -- Sifan Hassan is taking distance running at the Olympics back to previous, golden eras by attempting to win not one, not two, but three gold medals at the Tokyo Games. The Ethiopian-born Hassan, who competes for the Netherlands, has already ticked one of those off with victory...
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Sifan Hassan to attempt the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m triple

Sifan Hassan has officially announced that she will be attempting the most ambitious triple ever seen in the history of women’s distance running at an Olympic Games. The Dutch phenom will be challenging for a medal in the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m in Tokyo this week, requiring her to run six races over eight days.
SportsNBC Miami

Sifan Hassan, Hellen Obiri Ease Into Women's 5,000m Final

TOKYO - Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan began her quest for an unprecedented Olympic treble by winning her 5,000 meters heat on Friday and her main rival for gold Hellen Obiri also qualified comfortably for the final. With 2016 gold medalist Vivian Cheruiyot not competing this year, a new champion will be...
WorldDaily Beast

What Sifan Hassan Is Doing in Tokyo Is Beyond Incredible

It was a more exciting day’s racing than she might have planned—a tumble in the morning, a gold medal 12 hours later—but Sifan Hassan just soaked up the drama at the Tokyo Olympic stadium. The 28-year-old Dutchwoman is going for a unprecedented Olympic triple: gold medals in the 1500 meters,...
WorldNBC Miami

Sifan Hassan Confirms Quest for Games Triple in Tokyo

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan confirmed on Sunday that she will attempt an unprecedented Olympic triple on the Tokyo track, adding the 1,500m event to her 5,000m and 10,000m runs. Hassan won her 5,000m heat at the Olympic Stadium to qualify for Monday's final but said that she was yet to make a decision on her events due to the stifling conditions in Tokyo and the COVID-19 restrictions.
WorldSan Francisco Chronicle

Runner Sifan Hassan falls, wins, wins again

TOKYO — Sifan Hassan pointed to her left shoulder. “I have pain here,” she said. Then her right leg. “Pain here.” Then she dropped her hands to her sides in exhaustion, too tired to explain it anymore. “Pain there.”. Winning the Olympics really can hurt sometimes. But it’s hard to...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Team GB star Laura Muir set to have to deliver the run of her life to clinch Olympic 1500m gold in Tokyo despite rival - and former Alberto Salazar star - Sifan Hassan stumbling in her heat on the final lap before taking victory

For a fleeting moment on Monday, Britain's Laura Muir might have fancied that her prospects of all those years of work translating into Olympic 1500m gold had improved when her rival Sifan Hassan stumbled and fell in her heat with only a lap to go. What ensued was a reminder...
SportsRiverside Press Enterprise

Sifan Hassan rebounds to win Olympic 5,000 after crash and recovery in 1,500 heat

TOKYO — At the end of a day that began in near disaster and ended with her being crowned Olympic 5,000-meter champion, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands walked along the edge of the Olympic Stadium track just past the finish line late Monday night, scanning the nearly empty venue for a familiar face to connect with.
SportsRunnersWorld

Sifan Hassan’s Unparalleled Attempt at an Olympic Triple

After she crossed the line in her sixth and final race, following 24,500 meters of track running across nine days, Sifan Hassan collapsed to the ground. It was Saturday night in Tokyo, and the 28-year-old Dutch athlete had just won her third medal of the Olympics, kicking to gold in the women’s 10,000 meters in 29:55.32.
SportsNBC Philadelphia

Dutchwoman Hassan Wins 10,000m Gold, Completes Double

TOKYO - Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan secured a second title and third medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, showing her blistering pace down the home straight to win the women's 10,000m. The 28-year-old Ethiopian-born Hassan, world champion over 1,500m and 10,000m, won the 5,000m title and picked up bronze in...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy