Triaphilia

By Bobby LePire
Film Threat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriaphilia is the belief that bad things always occur in threes. The horror anthology Triaphilia, written and directed by Josuha Nelson, takes this idea to its natural extreme. At the antique store The Anointed Cherub, the owner (Kenny Ledee) steers his customers towards items that will ultimately lead to their doom. First up are Sal (Rink Patel) and Karen (Katie Raulerson), who buy a mirror from there as a gift to her parents, who he is meeting for the first time. Well, that mirror calls something demonic forth, and the family must fight to survive. Do they, or does the devil get his due?

filmthreat.com

