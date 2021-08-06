CU Buffs notes: Jarek Broussard leads deep group at running back

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With fall camp kicking off in Baton Rouge this past weekend, LSU can put their full focus on 2021 and leave the 2020 season in the rear-view mirror. “We know we have to be a lot better than we were last year. That was not the LSU standard of performance, so there’s a chip on my shoulder, there’s a chip on their shoulders, a lot of guys came back for that reason -- that we knew that we could play better. We feel we have a very good football team, but we feel we have to improve ourselves. That’s just the way it is at LSU. There’s an LSU standard of performance. We know standards are high and we invite that,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.