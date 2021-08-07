Cancel
EDA Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | ANSYS, SpringSoft, Magma Design Automation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest survey on Global EDA Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of EDA Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global EDA Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are ZUKEN(Japan), Applied Wave Research(USA), ANSYS(USA), SpringSoft(China Taiwan), Magma Design Automation(USA), Cadence (USA), Mentor Graphics(USA), Apache Design Solutions(USA), Vennsa Technologies(Canada), CIDC(China), Agilent EEsof(USA), Synopsys(USA) & ALTIUM(Australia).

