Biogas Upgrading Market Is Thriving Worldwide | CarboTech AV, AAT, 2G Energy

According to a new market research report "Enterprise Collaboration Market by Component (Solutions (Enterprise Video, Project Management and Analytics, Unified Messaging, Business Process Management), Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Enterprise Collaboration Market size to grow from USD 47.2 billion in 2021 to USD 85.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period. The Enterprise Collaboration Market is fuelled by the adoption of cloud-based services to accelerate collaboration. Organizations are adopting cloud based services that enable multiple users to work on the same file, syncing all the changes made in real-time to enhance collaboration in organizations.