The New Exorcist Trilogy Has A Release Date

By Film Threat Staff
Film Threat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing is sacred when it comes to movies. If you make a successful movie, you can rest assured that somebody will come along to remake it ten or twenty years from now. When you push that timeframe out to thirty or forty years, a remake becomes a virtual certainty. There isn’t a big-money movie out there that hasn’t been considered for a remake at some point, and a few of those proposed remake projects are finally seeing the light of day. Take The Exorcist, for example. After years of rumours, the Universal Pictures reboot of the original trilogy is in production. We now know we’ll see the first of the three films in October 2023.

filmthreat.com

